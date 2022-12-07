TALLAHASSEE — Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries.

According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 – the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.

