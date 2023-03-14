TALLAHASSEE — With two of every five Floridians planning to hit the road for a spring vacation, gasoline prices have started to increase. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $3.31, up 9 cents over the past week, with the highest averages in South Florida and the lowest in the Panhandle.

Prices nationally have been on the rise since the start of the month and averaged $3.47 on Monday.

