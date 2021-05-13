SEBRING — Area gas stations were running out of fuel Wednesday with motorists lined up to fill-up their tanks and containers.
AAA Auto Club reported Wednesday that Florida gasoline supplies remain strong, but “panic buying” has caused temporary outages at filling stations.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency to bolster gasoline transportation to meet high demand.
“I will take what I can get,” Barb Johnson of Sebring said, inside the Circle K near the Southgate Shopping Center, as she paid $20 for premium grade gas.
“I am hoping for the best,” she said, noting that Sebring is a small town so she wouldn’t have to be driving too far.
At the nearby Marathon station a customer asked clerk Lisa Nichols if there had been any problems with the rush to get gas?
Nichols said only a couple getting “ugly” with each other.
Many were happy to pull up Wednesday morning at the Marathon Station with a relatively short wait for premium grade fuel, noting it was close to $4 a gallon at the credit card price.
Lisa Smets of Sebring said, “It’s almost $4 a gallon. I think the whole thing is contrived by the Democrats. Look at the timing of everything, it’s like the coronavirus.”
She likes Sebring because it is peaceful, but if the gas shortage persists, “I think people are going to get a bit rambunctious and PO’d and it is going to get ugly, if you remember the gas shortages from way back when.”
Before noon a clerk at the Marathon was waving off motorists saying they were out of gas.
A cyber attack, believed to be by a Russian group called Dark Side, resulted in the Colonial Pipeline halting operations on Friday, The pipeline transports fuel from Texas to the Northeast, providing about 45 percent of the East Coast’s supply.{/span}
The Colonial Pipeline is still down, yet Florida remains well supplied with fuel, AAA reports. While there is not considered to be a gasoline “shortage” in Florida, there are reports of fuel outages at various gas stations, due to unusually strong demand.
“It’s likely that motorists are seeing reports about supply issues in other states — due to the pipeline — and are racing out to top off their tanks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The problem is, that surge in demand is what actually creates the supply issue, since gas stations can only hold so much fuel at a given time.”
Florida is not heavily reliant on the Colonial Pipeline. Ninety percent of Florida’s gasoline flows in through our ports on cargo ships, AAA reports. That gasoline is then driven to the pumps on tanker trucks.
“This is not a refinery issue. Gasoline is still being made and fuel continues sailing through Florida ports, regardless of whether Colonial Pipeline is operational,” Jenkins continued. “Florida is said to have access to plenty of gasoline. It’s now just a matter of getting the fuel where it’s needed, primarily those gas stations that are being tapped out due to panic buying.”