SEBRING — Gasoline prices have come down 15 cents in the last week.
AAA — The Auto Club Group reports that the Florida state average gasoline price has gone down for the last four weeks, and is expected to drop below $4.30 this week.
For Highlands County drivers on Monday, especially around the Sebring area, it got at or below $4.20 per gallon for 87-octane regular gasoline. Some stations in Avon Park had it for $4.18 for regular gas, some had it at $4.23, and a couple had it as high as $4.60.
In Lake Placid, the reported prices were at $4.23 and $4.30 per gallon, with one still at $4.50 per gallon.
The state average has now declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time, AAA — The Auto Club reports. As of the press release dated just after midnight on Monday morning, the average price in Florida was $4.42 for a gallon of gasoline, although it did list some residents as paying as low as $4.20.
The estimated cost for a 15-gallon fill-up stood at $66, down $7 from mid-June prices.
Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, described the price drops as welcome relief for drivers and attributed the declines from $4.75 and higher a month ago to falling oil and gasoline futures prices.
The U.S. price for crude oil plummeted early last week, falling a total of $10 per barrel in two days, before erasing some of those losses by the end of the week.
Settlement prices, the price at which a commodity closed trading for the day, went from $108.43 per barrel a week ago, down to $98.53 on Wednesday, Jenkins reports. Reportedly, it was the lowest closing price for oil since April 2022, but the oil market recovered some of those losses by the end of last week.
However, Friday’s closing price of $104.79 per barrel remains $3.64, or 3%, less than the week before.
Jenkins attributed those oil price drops to concerns about a potential global economic recession, which could mean less worldwide demand for fuel.
“However, there [are] still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices,” Jenkins said in a press release. “Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”
The question is whether or not that will help people at the pump.
“It’s not going down enough to make a difference,” said Myra Concepcion of Sebring, who described a “yo-yo” tendency of gas prices. “It just keeps going down and up.”
Concepcion has daily trips like everyone, but also must travel to Miami for medical appointments at least three or four times per month. It’s an almost three-hour drive to Miami from Sebring, covering at least 165 miles.
Gasoline used to cost $40 for a round-trip, Concepcion said. Now, it’s $100-$110.
“It affects everything. A little sack of potatoes that used to cost $2.99, now costs $5,99.”
Despite the effect that gasoline prices have on food and other goods, AAA — The Auto Club said you can save at the pump.
- Consolidate — Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around — Look for and buy from the best gas prices in your community.
- Paper, not plastic — Pay with cash, because some retailers charge extra per gallon on credit card sales.
- Lighten up — Remove excess weight in your vehicle, because every 100 pounds of items in the truck reduces fuel economy by 1%-2%.
- Drive safely — Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy, while stopping suddenly versus gradually wears out brakes.