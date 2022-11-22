Colorado Springs Shooting

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the “quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others.

Online court records showed that Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q.

