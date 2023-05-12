Israel Palestinians

A man covered in a prayer shawl holds a holy book as he stands by a structure destroyed by a rocket fired Wednesday night from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants, in Ashkelon, Israel, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

 ARIEL SCHALIT/AP PHOTO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed a fourth militant commander on Thursday, raising the Palestinian death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25. Rocket fire toward southern Israel continued even as Egypt pressed on with attempts to broker a cease-fire.

It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, and among the dead were also women and children. The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.

