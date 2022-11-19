Gaza Fire

Hamas police officers secure the scene of burned apartment on the third floor of a three-story building in Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Thursday. A fatal fire that broke out on Thursday evening in the northern Gaza Strip is one of the deadliest incidents in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 ADEL HANA/AP PHOTO

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday.

Officials in Hamas-run Gaza have said Thursday night’s blaze in a three-story residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp was apparently fueled by stored gasoline. They said it was not clear how the gasoline ignited, and that an investigation is underway.

