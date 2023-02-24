Palestinians Israel

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the western Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets from the Gaza Strip toward the country's south early Thursday, Israeli aircraft then struck several targets in northern and central Gaza. There were no reports of injuries in Israel or Gaza. 

 FATIMA SHBAIR/AP PHOTO

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a gunbattle triggered by an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians.

The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year. Palestinian attacks on Israelis in 2023 have killed 11 people.

