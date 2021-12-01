AVON PARK — It’s a new charming tradition in the City of Charm – the lighting of the Main Street gazebo prior to the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Avon Park city officials gathered at 6:30 p.m. Monday, along with those awaiting the parade, for the special occasion.
Prior to the lighting, Shirley Johnson said she started the gazebo effort on Friday by shopping for items and decorations and then she got with Maria Sutherland and Gaylin Thomas to put it all together.
They all worked on it Saturday. Johnson said she was back working on it on Sunday. They resumed the effort Monday morning and continued working when the Christmas tree arrived from Ridge Florist.
The star was made by Janet and Rick Tindall, Johnson said.
Pastor Alvin Conner offered the prayer giving thanks for the unity at this time of the year.
Addressing the gathering, Mayor Garrett Anderson said Johnson had put in so much time and effort to decorate the gazebo for a first lighting.
Sutherland and Thomas and so many others spent time to prepare the gazebo for the lighting ceremony, Anderson said. They hope to bring the event back bigger and better every single year.
“We are so thankful for the community and residents who came out to be in the parade and enjoy the festivities and thankful for the visitors who came from other states,” Anderson said.
With a 3-2-1 countdown and “Merry Christmas!” the gazebo lighted up to applause and cheers.
City employees also helped in the effort, Anderson added.