Gen Z

Gen Z are less inclined to believe that this period of financial insecurity will end, and are increasingly more doubtful that they will be able to buy a house or retire.

 METRO CREATIVE

Gen Z is struggling. A shocking 55% have or believe they need to seek mental healthcare, nearly twice as many as older generations. Sadly, they are also the least likely to be able to afford it.

Born between 1997 and 2015, they entered the workforce in the middle of a global pandemic and now have to deal with rising inflation, a possible recession, geopolitical conflicts, and climate change. Not to mention the already difficult task of navigating their 20s.

