The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office recently presented the Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. and Trooper Nicholas G. Sottile Memorial Scholarships.
The pair of $1,000 Sgt. Nicholas G. Sottile Scholarships were presented to Jeffrey Batz of Avon Park High School and Alexandra Arvea Carrillo of Lake Placid High School.
Jeffrey plans to attend Florida Polytechnic University where he will study data analytics and cybersecurity. Alexandra plans to attend South Florida State College with plans to be a surgical technician.
The pair of $1,000 Ron’s Automotive Trooper Nicholas G. Sottile & Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Britney Sosa of Avon Park High School and Veronica Chillemi of Lake Placid High School.
Britney has been accepted to the University of Florida where she plans to be a pre-med student. Veronica will attend South Florida State College to study law enforcement.
Sebring High School senior Lacey Brod was selected to receive the $2,247 Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Lacey is the daughter of HCSO Lt. Mike Brod and his wife, Darlene. Lacey plans to attend the University of Charleston in West Virginia, where she will pursue a degree in nursing science.