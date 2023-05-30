Scholarship presentation

From left: Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, Jimmy and Bernadette Sottile, LPHS senior Veronica Chillemi, Kevin Gentry and Ron Shiflet. Chillemi is presented with a $1,000 Trooper Nicholas G. Sottile and Deputy William J. Gentry, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office recently presented the Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. and Trooper Nicholas G. Sottile Memorial Scholarships.

The pair of $1,000 Sgt. Nicholas G. Sottile Scholarships were presented to Jeffrey Batz of Avon Park High School and Alexandra Arvea Carrillo of Lake Placid High School.

Recommended for you