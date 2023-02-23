PALMDALE — Gatorama, a family-owned animal park and licensed alligator farm in Palmdale, has announced that Georgie, the taped alligator, has found a new home. Ben Register, general manager at Gatorama, quickly checked on Georgie as soon as he arrived at work Friday morning.

“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Register said. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she been through.”

