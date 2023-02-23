PALMDALE — Gatorama, a family-owned animal park and licensed alligator farm in Palmdale, has announced that Georgie, the taped alligator, has found a new home. Ben Register, general manager at Gatorama, quickly checked on Georgie as soon as he arrived at work Friday morning.
“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Register said. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she been through.”
Since Georgie arrived at Gatorama, many have expressed concern about her coming to an animal park that also operates as an alligator farm. However, Gatorama is one of the last family-owned alligator farms left in Florida, and Register assured everyone that their two operations are entirely separate from each other.
“The only time the two operations come together is for our annual Alligator Hatching Festival when visitors come and hatch out babies in their own hands each August,” Register said.
At Gatorama, Georgie will be provided quality care and treated with respect by experienced personnel who understand how to handle large reptiles properly.
After a health check, expect to see Georgie in her own exclusive pond while she becomes acclimated to her surroundings and resumes a regular (for alligators) feeding schedule. She is separated out from our larger ponds of alligators so that she doesn’t have to compete for her food and territory until she becomes stronger and bigger. One day it is hoped she will be released into the huge colony of alligators in the large front habitat where she might just find a mate.
“We are thankful that Georgie was finally caught.
“I used to trap alligators with my father and I know how difficult catching alligators in an overgrown retention pond can be,” Register said.
Gatorama is home to many nuisance alligators. The park works cooperatively with the trapper, so they don’t have to kill the alligators. In fact, the trapper that brought Georgie even made a special trailer for the gators he takes to Gatorama so that he doesn’t have to tape their mouths closed for the journey.
Georgie was not a nuisance gator. Patty Register said Georgie was about six feet in length and probably 6 or 7 years old.
She said there are many reasons the gator may have been found with its mouth taped. It could have been captured and taped by a citizen or a trapper, and then the gator escaped.
Ben Register was also keen on highlighting the long-term relationship with Gatorland — Register’s grandfather worked together with Mr. Godwin on various projects; his father is often seen collaborating with current CEO Mark McHugh, who collaborates on conservation initiatives as well as social media spots. The association between Gatorland and Gatorama is strong, fostering a close relationship that we value immensely.
Georgie is sure to be making many more appearances soon. Be sure to follow the social media accounts for the latest updates and join in a few weeks when she’s settled in and ready. Gatorama offers educational activities such as gator exhibits, animal encounters, alligator shows, and more which help to educate people about these amazing creatures while having fun too!
For more information about Gatorama, please visit Gatorama.com.