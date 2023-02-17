AVON PARK — As chairman of the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Board and as an active citizen, Gerald Snell remains focused on efforts to improve and grow the City of Charm.
Snell was born and raised in Avon Park. He attended South Florida State College, then known as South Florida Community College. He lived in Lakeland and Winter Haven before relocating to Avon Park in 1987.
He had worked as a probation officer for the Department of Juvenile Justice for a program called Bay Area Youth Services managing case files for Highlands and Hardee counties.
Then he worked as a scheduler/route manager for Highlands, Hardee and Okeechobee counties for Comsis Corp. which provided community transportation for those who needed to go doctors offices or required other medically related transportation needs.
The position gave him the opportunity to meet a lot of people, at the county and state level, who were involved in transportation for the disadvantaged. The company he worked for provided transportation as far north as Gainesville and as far south as Miami.
A church friend, Shirley Johnson, encouraged Snell to get involved with the CRA and initially he was an alternate member on the Southside Advisory Board.
“I swiftly worked my way into a regular position because I really enjoy what redevelopment does,” Snell said.
When Johnson resigned as board chair, Snell became chairman of the Southside CRA Advisory Board and then chairman of the autonomous CRA Board.
The City had three CRA advisory boards — Southside, Main Street and Airport — for each of the three CRA designated areas of the City.
When the three boards were merged, Snell noted that some citizens had concerns when the CRA became an autonomous board, but by law the funds from the three CRA districts cannot be comingled.
“We have been able to move forward. I have been very happy to have an autonomous board,” he said. “I would say we have some movers and shakers with the board that we have now, people who really want to move forward and see the City move forward in a positive way.”
The basic goal is to see Avon Park grow and see businesses brought into Avon Park, Snell.
“Once we get a CRA director/CRA manager that will be helpful to get us in the right direction to get businesses to come to Avon Park,” he said.
The Southside CRA district was relatively small when he was an alternate board member, Snell noted. He attended a Florida Redevelopment Association conference that had a session on “expanding your boundaries.” He brought the idea back and the City was able to expand the CRA district to include many businesses on the U.S. 27 corridor.
“I consider that one of my major accomplishments,” Snell said.
When they had a major streetscaping project years ago, when they did lighting and redid the corridor of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue, surveillance cameras were installed in the area, which helped curb crime, he said. But, there is still more work to do to revitalize our neighborhood.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “I was first confronted with Gerald Snell on Election Day in 2012. I say confronted because Gerald is a larger than life character that simply cannot be overlooked.
“As a 23 year old, green to politics and green to life young man, I couldn’t help but wonder who this energetic person was that seemed to be involved throughout our community. I have always been impressed by Gerald’s ability to help those around him and his never ending drive to push the City of Charm forward. I am blessed to have seen this man in action and honored to call him a friend,” Anderson said.