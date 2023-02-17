AVON PARK — As chairman of the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Board and as an active citizen, Gerald Snell remains focused on efforts to improve and grow the City of Charm.

Snell was born and raised in Avon Park. He attended South Florida State College, then known as South Florida Community College. He lived in Lakeland and Winter Haven before relocating to Avon Park in 1987.

Recommended for you