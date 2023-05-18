Fred Wild Elementary Assistant Principal Courtney Germaine will be moving over to Sebring Middle School as assistant principal as recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore.
The Sebring Middle assistant principal position became vacant when Assistant Principal Angie Spencer was named to fill the school’s principal position.
Germaine said, “It was a difficult decision to leave Fred Wild because I have loved every minute of my time here, however I believe that this is the best decision for my family. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with [principal] Megan [Moesching] and the staff at FWE. I will miss my Wildcats, but I am excited to know that I will get to see them as they become Blue Streaks.”
Following is Germain’s District work history:
• Memorial Elementary School 2009-2012 (kindergarten, second grade, fifth grade).
• Sebring Middle School 2012-2017 (sixth and seventh grade language arts).
• Memorial Elementary 2017-2018 (support facilitator).
• Cracker Trail Elementary School 2018-2019 (MTSS [multi-tier system of supports] coach).
• Sebring Middle School 2019-2020 (seventh grade language arts, AVID elective teacher, AVID coordinator).
• Sebring Middle School 2020-2022 (dean, AVID coordinator).
• Fred Wild Elementary 2022-2023 (assistant principal).
The Fred Wild Elementary assistant principal position is being advertised with an application deadline of May 25.