Germany Ukraine Arms Industry

Hans Christoph Atzpodien, managing director of the ‘Federation of German Security and Defence Industries’ (BDSV), speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 13, 2023. Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to supply Ukraine with much-needed arms and ammunition, but needs clarity about what the country requires before investing in further production capacity.

 MICHAEL SOHN/AP PHOTO

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity.

Ukraine became the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI.

