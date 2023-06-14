Germany Jews Stolen Silver

Matthias Weniger, curator of the Bavarian National Museum, lifts one of the 111 silver objects stolen by the Nazis from the Jews during the Third Reich, in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Museum staff have made it their mission to return as many of the silver objects as possible to the descendants of the original owners.

 MATTHIAS SCHRADER/AP PHOTO

MUNICH (AP) — Matthias Weniger put on a pair of white cloth gloves and carefully lifted a tarnished silver candleholder, looking for a yellowed sticker on the bottom of it.

The candlestick is one of 111 silver objects at the Bavarian National Museum that the Nazis stole from Jews during the Third Reich in 1939. That’s when they ordered all German Jews to bring their personal silver objects to pawn shops across the Reich — one of many laws created to humiliate, punish and exclude Jews.

