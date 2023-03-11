Germany Shooting

Investigators secure evidence from a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, Germany Friday. Shots were fired inside the building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, with multiple people killed and wounded, police said.

 MARKUS SCHREIBER/AP PHOTO

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A gunman stormed a service at his former Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Hamburg, killing six people before taking his own life after police arrived, authorities in the German port city said Friday.

Police gave no motive for Thursday night’s attack, which stunned the country’s second-biggest city. But they acknowledged recently receiving an anonymous tip that claimed the man showed anger toward religious groups and might be psychologically unfit to own a gun.

