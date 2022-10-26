Russia Ukraine War

People queue to receive a daily ration of bread in a school in Mykolaiv, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Mykolaiv residents pick up bread from the only food distribution point in Varvarivka, a Mykolaiv district where thousands of people live. One person is allowed to receive free bread just once in three days.

 EMILIO MORENATTI/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, as Western countries mulled a massive plan for Ukrainian rebuilding when the war eventually ends.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that “it was important to me in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets to send a signal of solidarity to Ukrainians.”

Recommended for you