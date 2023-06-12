Hungary Police Dog

Rambo, a German Shepherd, who was injured in Ukraine’s embattled Kharkiv region and was later adopted by the Budapest Police’s dog squad is photographed, in Budapest Hungary. June 6, 2023.

 BELA SZANDELSZKY/AP PHOTO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, half of Rambo’s face was mangled and bloody. Shrapnel had ravaged the right side of his head, and it was uncertain if he would survive.

The 3-year-old German shepherd, who had accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines of the war, received emergency surgery that saved his life. Now, Rambo is training with the Budapest police department in neighboring Hungary and serving as a reminder that dogs — and people — with disabilities can do great things.

