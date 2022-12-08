Germany Far Right

Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, center, to a police vehicle during a raid against so-called ‘Reich citizens’ in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 BORIS ROESSLER/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained.

Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states. While police raids against the far right are not uncommon in the country — still sensitive to its grim Nazi past — the scale of the operation was unusual.

