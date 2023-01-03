Germany Nazi Trial

Irmgard Furchner, accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp function, appears in court for the verdict in her trial in Itzehoe, Germay, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The 97-year-old woman is appealing against her conviction last week by a German court of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders in her role as a secretary to the commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

 CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/POOL PHOTO via DPA, FILE

A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

In a Dec. 20 verdict, the Itzehoe state court gave Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for being an accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases. The court said Wednesday that both the defense and a lawyer for a co-plaintiff filed appeals to the Federal Court of Justice.

Recommended for you