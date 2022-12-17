Germany Aquarium Burst

Debris lay on the street after a huge fish tank burst at the Seal Life Aquarium in central Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

 CHRISTOPH SOEDER/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.

Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured.

Recommended for you