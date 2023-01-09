Germany-Chemical Attack Plot

Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in Castrop-Rauxel, Sunday. In Castrop-Rauxel, there was a large-scale operation by the police and fire department on Saturday evening. A special task force (SEK) was also on the scene, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Saturday evening.

 CHRISTOPH REICHWEIN/dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.

Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

