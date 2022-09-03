VENUS — If you want to enjoy a barbecue festival today to kick off your Labor Day weekend, you might want to drive down to Venus.
The Venus Community Foundation has set up what they hope will be the first of many years of barbecue with the first ever event for the community.
It starts at 2 p.m. today at the Venus Clubhouse at 45 Clubhouse Road, right by Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 45.
Ashley Lott, lead organizer of the team that put this together, said she has had 15 teams sign up, mostly from Venus, Lake Placid and Labelle.
“I don’t think we’ve had any from out of state,” Lott said.
The per-plate donation/price is $10, but the event will include lots of family fun activities, as well as a chance to see barbecue teams in action.
Lott said activities will include water slides and bounce houses for the kids, games and music, along with traditional festival fun.
Cash is accepted at the gate, Lott said.
For quicker services, she and the rest of the Foundation recommend going online before you drive down to pre-order and pre-pay for your dinners.
Otherwise, they will have iPads on hand to process payments.
To get there, take U.S. 27 to Venus and turn west onto County Road 731. If you’re coming in from State Road 70, you can also turn south onto Old State Road 8.
Either one will take you to Clubhouse Road. Signs and/or staff will direct you to parking spots.
For further details, feel free to call Lott at 863-673-0673.