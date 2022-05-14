LAKE PLACID — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin work at the South Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27 on Sunday, May 22. Work crews also will begin improvements at Lake Mirror Drive on that day. Both locations are in Lake Placid.
The work is expected to last until fall.
According to the DOT, the $1.7 million project will see the widening for off-set left turns, constructing asphalt bulb-outs, and the installation of a signal at the intersection of U.S. 27 and South Lakeview Road. The Lake Mirror Drive improvements include construction of a bi-directional median at the intersection of U.S. 27.
During construction there will be daytime and nighttime single-lane closures on U.S. 27 near South Lakeview Road and Lake Mirror Drive.
For more information, contact Corrine Burgess, the FDOT community outreach manager, at 863-225-0422.