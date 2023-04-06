SEBRING — There was a lot to learn and see about nature at the fifth annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday at Highlands Hammock State Park.
The Florida Trail Association was among the exhibitors at the festival with information about what they do and how to get out to hike in the natural beauty of the Sunshine State.
Florida Trail Association Board of Director David Waldrop explained, it is a volunteer association that maintains the Florida National Scenic Trail.
“We are one of 11 national scenic trails in the country. You have heard of the Appalachian Trial, the Pacific Coast Trail, we are Florida’s version of that,” he said.
It starts down at Big Cypress National Preserve in the Everglades and goes all around to Gulf Islands National Seashore in Pensacola, Waldrop said. It is 1,500 miles long.
In this area of the state the trail goes through Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park and then goes south around Lake Okeechobee, he said. People can see two close sections of that around U.S. 98.
The maintenance work the association performs includes: mowing, lopping, clearing brush and painting blazes (trail markers).
“We use an orange blaze to show people where the trail is,” Waldrop said. “We make sure the blazes are good for the hikers and the trail is clear enough to be able to hike it comfortably.
The Heartland Chapter of the association is responsible for the maintenance of the trail in Highlands, Hardee, Desoto and Polk counties.
The association also leads hikes, said Laura Lusa of the Heartland Chapter. People can sign up through Meetup for the hikes so they can get out in nature.
Benji Griswold, a seventh-grader from West Palm Beach, was part of the group assisting in the kids corner.
“I am having them try to figure out which schools have which animals and telling them about pine snakes,” he said. The pine snake is non-venomous and constricts their prey such as mice and rodents.
The exhibitors included Archbold Biological Station, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Nature Conservancy Tiger Creek Preserve, Highlands County Audubon Society, IFAS Master Gardeners, Florida Forestry, Big Cypress National Preserve and Heartland Beekeepers Association.