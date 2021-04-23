SEBRING — There were many tasks to be tackled, but volunteers went to work Thursday morning to get it done during United Way of Central Florida’s annual Day of Caring.
This year, the annual effort to assist non-profit organizations was held on the same day in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties with a focus on at-home and outdoor volunteer projects.
AdventHealth pitched in big time this year, as they have done in previous years, by putting their efforts at the Highlands County Boys & Girls Club, Sebring, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
With brushes and rollers, AdventHealth had 33 volunteers who were painting the outside of the Boys & Girls Club building.
AventHealth Director of Physician Services Debbie Weigand said it is their way to give back to the community.
“We are trying to make the outside of the building as beautiful as the work they do on the inside of the building,” she said.
AdventHealth Foundation Executive Director Christen Johnson, “It is just great that we can have fellowship together and get out amongst each other and give back to the community. We are thankful and grateful to be able to support a project such as this. It is a wonderful asset to the community to have the Boys & Girls Club here.”
Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County CEO Dave Cornuet said the building is looking great with the new paint.
“If we would have done it, it would have taken a long time,” he said. “This all-in-one bunches of people with paint brushes really works well. These people are fantastic!”
Not too far away off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Inspiration Drive, volunteers from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office worked at a new Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Wendy Kozma said the Sheriff’s Office volunteers were mainly laying sod and doing the landscaping.
Habitat Construction Manager Frank Nelson said they also have a few volunteers from up north that were helping with the framing of the neighboring home.
Other group volunteer efforts included:
• South Florida State College staff volunteered at Ridge Area Arc Administration & Adult Training, Avon Park.
• Lake Placid High School Key Club members volunteered at South Oak Church Food Drive, Lake Placid.
• Highlands County School Board volunteered at Camp Sparta in Sebring.
• The Alan Jay Automotive Network volunteered at the Humane Society in Sebring.
Sponsors for the Highlands County event are Publix, AdventHealth, Budget Insurance, South Florida State College and Glades Electric.