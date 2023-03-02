SEBRING — In the past few weeks much as been done to put a fresh face — head to toe — on Sebring’s Circle Park from tree trimming to a total resodding.
SEBRING — In the past few weeks much as been done to put a fresh face — head to toe — on Sebring’s Circle Park from tree trimming to a total resodding.
New sod was being put in Tuesday while a few finishing touches remain.
“They are doing sod, refreshing the flowers, and Public Works trimmed the trees,” City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Tuesday. The sandblasting and repainting of the light poles was contracted out.
Public Works refreshed the monuments at the flagpole and are going to put flowers in the circular space that surrounds the flagpole, he said. The flowers will go in the interior of the monument around the flagpole amongst the veterans monuments.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency paid for the resodding, with the low bid of $19,541 from All About Lawns.
This was a full-sod replacement, Noethlich noted. Since the last full-sod replacement, about five years ago, sections of the dead grass are cut out and replaced annually. All of the activity on the Circle, especially from the annual Carousel of Lights, typically will kill the grass.
“A lot of this we are trying to get done before Race Week,” Noethlich said.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the CRA helps with cost of maintenance of the Circle, such as spraying for weeds, fertilizer and lawncare.
“In the past we have paid to patch the sod after the Carousel of Lights. It has been about five years since we resodded the whole Circle, so this year we took a look at it and felt it was time to redo the thing, so we took it on,” he said.
“We also went in and had the light poles sandblasted and then recoated with powder coat so they look really sharp right now,” Leidel said. “The only ones we have done so far are on the Circle, but there are plans to do some of the other ones on the spoke streets.”
