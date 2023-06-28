South Florida State College staff and students teamed up with Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County on Monday for the Strive for Success to College event.
The students were from both the Avon Park and Sebring locations of the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County, with the event being held at the club’s Avon Park location.
SFSC recruiter Sofia Ochoa explained the purpose of the event is to help students be more aware of what is available for them and to remind them how important their education is. She said the importance of education grows as they move forward from elementary school all the way to high school and possibly one day going to college.
“With SFSC being the local college, we want to make sure that they know who we are and where we are located as well as all the opportunities we have available,” she said. Also, to help them get familiar with college and education terminology that they well know as they get further up in their grade levels.”
Ochoa and nine facilitators from SFSC and three from the Boys & Girls Club kept the kids busy with popular games with a twist that were tied to education and college terms.
One of the games was called “SFSC Edition Pictionary” where two teams battled it out drawing careers that are offered at SFSC.
“Pete’s Trivia” was similar to Jeopardy with topics about college, education and roads to success that gives them different trivia questions, Ochoa said. “Math & the Furious” is a mathematical game with a little bit of an obstacle course to do the math equations.
Boys & Girls Club Sebring Site Director Vernetta Bolton said the event was held last year and is a good opportunity for the students to do different activities and learn and meet new people.
Avon Park Site Director Florine Anderson-Wells said the students from Avon Park and Sebring can coordinate together as a group in a good setting. The college is there to give them some hope.
On June 21, students turned out in Building B on the Highlands Campus to create spirit posters for the Strive for Success to College event at the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County. The program goes to the Boys & Girls Club of DeSoto County on July 12.