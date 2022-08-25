Giant Shark

This illustration provided by J. J. Giraldo depicts a 16-meter (52-foot) Otodus megalodon shark predating on an 8-meter (26-foot) Balaenoptera whale in the Pliocene epoch, between 5.4 to 2.4 million years ago. At background right, a 4-meter (13-foot) Carcharodon shark seizes a 2.5-meter (8-foot) juvenile of the whale pod. The giant megalodon shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could have devoured a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites, according to a study published Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the journal Science Advances.

 JJ GIRALDO via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Today’s sharks have nothing on their ancient cousins. A giant shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could have devoured a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites, new research suggests.

For their study published Wednesday, researchers used fossil evidence to create a 3D model of the megalodon — one of the biggest predatory fish of all time — and find clues about its life.

Recommended for you