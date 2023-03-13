SEBRING — After sacrificing time away from her own family for 16 years working to mold and shape local youth, Ashley Houpe-King Gill has decided to put her family first.
Although her official last day is not until April 19, Gill left the Highlands County Extension Office as of Friday as the Highlands County 4-H Agent and director of UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County. She will be staying on to help the office during this transition period as a new replacement is found. It is expected that the extension office will soon be advertising her position.
“I will be a 4-H mom,” Gill stated. Her son Daven, 11, is in the local 4-H program and she wants to focus on helping him along with her and her husband Clinton’s 2-year-old daughter Patyon. Her husband is the Sebring High School baseball coach.
“I also want to be there for my parents,” she added.
Although family will come first, Gill is not gong to be sitting at home since she has also accepted a newly created position as the Heartland Education Consortium Homeless Navigator. She will work with six different school districts – Highlands, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee. The Heartland Education Consortium is a K-12 public school agency providing resources and building collaboration to support schools and teachers so that all children receive the best possible education.
“Accepting the job was the easiest thing to do, leaving is the hardest thing to do,” Gill said.
In Gill’s new position, she will be working with families who lack a fixed home environment. She explained that this can be migrant workers as well as people living on the street, staying in shelters or residing with family or friends.
“I am really excited about helping people who need help,” Gill said. “I will not only look at what the children need, but what do the parents need.”
Her new job will have regular work hours allowing her to be home with her family in the evenings and weekends.
Gill, a graduate of Sebring High School, was wearing two hats at the extension office. She had served as the 4-H agent for six years creating many new and innovative, hands-on 4-H programs. She took over the county extension director’s position two years ago when Laurie Hurner left. Before the Sebring native came back to work in Highlands County, she worked in Marion County as a 4-H agent while obtaining her master’s degree in human services: marriage and family counseling from the University of Florida in Gainesville. She also worked with youth in jobs in Alachua and Levy counties.