SEBRING — After sacrificing time away from her own family for 16 years working to mold and shape local youth, Ashley Houpe-King Gill has decided to put her family first.

Although her official last day is not until April 19, Gill left the Highlands County Extension Office as of Friday as the Highlands County 4-H Agent and director of UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County. She will be staying on to help the office during this transition period as a new replacement is found. It is expected that the extension office will soon be advertising her position.

Recommended for you