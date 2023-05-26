Girl hit by car out of hospital

EMTs give medical attention to a 14-year-old girl hit by a car Friday afternoon on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car Friday afternoon on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring is home and recovering, the Sebring Police Department said Tuesday.

“As of (Monday) afternoon I was advised that the child had been released from the hospital and is back home,” said Commander Curtis A. Hart of the Sebring Police Department.

