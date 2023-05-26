Girl hit by car out of hospital

The 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car Friday afternoon on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring is home and recovering, the Sebring Police Department said Tuesday.
“As of (Monday) afternoon I was advised that the child had been released from the hospital and is back home,” said Commander Curtis A. Hart of the Sebring Police Department.
The department is still working on a report on the accident, which happened a few blocks down North Ridgewood Drive from the police station. The young teen was riding a small bicycle in the eastbound lane of the road when a light-maroon Nissan sedan collided with her.
The car’s windshield had a circular indentation that radiated outward with cracks.
The driver of the car was shaken but unhurt. Police towed the vehicle after the girl was taken by ambulance to a spot where she was airlifted to a Tampa area hospital.