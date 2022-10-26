School Shooting St Louis

Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. “He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me,” said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman.

 ROBERT COHEN/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH via AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The teenager killed in a school shooting in St. Louis was a “joyful, wonderful” girl who loved to dance, her father said.

Alexandria Bell, 15, died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.

