SEBRING — The City Council approved the donation of the Girl Scout House property on South Commence Avenue to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc., but the city had to advertise for other proposals for the property in accordance with city policy.
The city received no other proposals, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Tuesday. It will be on the agenda for the Jan. 4 council meeting as the disposition of the property requires advertisement as a public hearing.
At an October council meeting, Michael Borders said it came to the attention of the Medal of Honor Memorial Committee that it could possibly acquire the property commonly called the Girl Scout House.
The property would be used for the construction of a memorial.
While there were many who hoped the Girl Scout House could be repaired, it fell into serious disrepair with major structural issues.
An expenditure of $80,000 on the structure would not repair the building. Instead, it would probably cost around $200,000 to fix it, Borders said.
“From the inside you can see its condition with a failed foundation, walls that are buckling and walls filled with foam filler, and it is termite invested,” he said.
The intent is to remove the building along the pavilion, which is also termite infested, Borders said. The cost would be $10,000, but a company will do it free of charge as a contribution to the cause.
The monument, a five-sided star with concave sides, would be at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue so it would be visible to traffic, he said. A learning center would be built toward the north end of the property.
Council President Charlie Lowrance said it would be a great use for the piece of property.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he hated to see the Girl Scout House disappear, but he agrees the plan for the property is a great idea and it is needed.
At the October meeting, council members approved the donation of the property to Florida Medal of Honor Memorial, Inc., with the property reverting to the county in the event of any issues.