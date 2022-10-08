MOORE HAVEN — It’s no secret rural communities typically take a backseat to urban areas in terms of getting the latest in technology. But Glades Electric Cooperative is doing something about that and has partnered with Conexon Connect to bring high-speed fiber broadband to its members.

The broadband announcement was made last month during a ceremony on the Glades County Courthouse in Moore Haven and Glades Electric Cooperative CEO Jeff Brewington said roughly 20% of the Co-op’s members have no internet access at all, let alone high-speed internet, which makes things like working from home or telemedicine visits possible.

