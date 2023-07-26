Glades crews

Crews working for Glades Electric’s fiber contractor lash fiber to its supporting strand in Montura in Hendry County.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Glades Electric Cooperative announced it has secured more than $10,500,000 in funding through Florida’s Broadband Infrastructure Program to enhance broadband internet access for underserved communities in Florida. This funding is in addition to two Broadband Opportunity Program awards of $5,000,000 each, bringing the co-op’s total awards to over $20,000,000.

Glades Electric, based in Moore Haven, is partnering with leading rural internet service provider Conexon Connect to launch and deploy a nearly 2,600-mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the goal of providing fiber broadband access to all its approximately 13,600 members.

