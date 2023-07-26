Glades Electric Cooperative announced it has secured more than $10,500,000 in funding through Florida’s Broadband Infrastructure Program to enhance broadband internet access for underserved communities in Florida. This funding is in addition to two Broadband Opportunity Program awards of $5,000,000 each, bringing the co-op’s total awards to over $20,000,000.
Glades Electric, based in Moore Haven, is partnering with leading rural internet service provider Conexon Connect to launch and deploy a nearly 2,600-mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network with the goal of providing fiber broadband access to all its approximately 13,600 members.
The current award will fund the construction of 1,365 miles of the fiber network to serve 2,625 unserved locations within Hendry, Highlands, Glades and Okeechobee Counties with symmetrical (same upload and download speeds) capabilities of up to 2 gigabits per second.
Glades Electric’s nearly $50 million network is expected to be completed within three years. The Connect, powered by Glades Electric Cooperative, network – with its symmetrical multi-gigabit internet capabilities – will deliver a world-class, future-proof solution to those living and working in Glades Electric’s territory.
Glades Electric Cooperative is committed to closing the digital divide and improving the quality of life for rural Floridians. With the support of the Broadband Opportunity Program, this transformative project will foster economic growth, educational opportunities, and enhanced connectivity in its communities for years to come.