MOORE HAVEN — The Glades Electric Educational Foundation (GEEF) awarded $48,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in 2023. The foundation awarded eight $4,000 scholarships to be disbursed over four years, six one-time $2,000 scholarships, and four one-time $1,000 scholarships. Since its inception through April 2023, the foundation has awarded over $676,000 to exemplary scholars.

Eighteen high school seniors throughout Glades Electric Cooperative’s service area in Highlands, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee counties were selected as scholarship recipients. Students were chosen based upon academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, essays, and financial need. Scholarships are funded by unclaimed Glades Electric Cooperative capital credits.

