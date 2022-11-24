TV Gladys Knight

This image released by Great American Media shows Gladys Knight in a scene from “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” premiering Nov. 26 on the Great American Family channel.

 GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta.

“Because Mom and Dad were the way they were, they would just embrace all the kids in the neighborhood,” said the legendary singer. Many of the children were in the same church choir and “we were just so excited about the music.”

