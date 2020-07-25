SEBRING — Of course there was the processional song, “Pomp and Circumstances,” at the start of the Sebring High School graduation ceremony on Thursday evening, and though the circumstances were different there was plenty of pomp for the SHS Class of 2020.
The families in the Alan Jay Arena kept a bit of distance from each other in the bleachers as the graduates made their entrance with space between them to sit on folding chairs with separation on the arena floor.
“It feels so good to finally get back together,” Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said. When she met with the seniors at the start of the school year on Aug. 13 she told them to work hard and finish the year strong.
“Never in a million years did I think we would not meet,” in May for graduation, she said.
Ervin noted that many seniors provided help to the community during the pandemic.
“I know how important each of you are to your families, but also to your community,” she said.
“We are proud you reached this milestone in your education,” Erwin said. “We expect great things from you. Give back and help others and make the world a better place.”
The Class of 2020 History was presented by Lizbeth Martinez Gonzalez, who recognized the successes and individual achievement and hard work of the Class of 2020. There were successes academically, in sports and in extra-curricular activities, she said.
“With all the odds against us we are graduating,” Gonzalez said. “Class of 2020 — do great things.
“Go Blue Streaks!”
The SHS Bailey Awards went to Chase Alexander Doty and Hannah Martie Bauer.
The SHS Citizenship Awards went to Nathan Jay VanDam and Arieli Pilar Montalvo.
Ervin recognized Ilene Eshelman who recently retired as assistant principal and was present for her final Presentation of the Graduates.
The graduates included Jeremiah Sawyer, who was born and raised in Sebring. He sang baritone in the SHS Show Choir, and works at Glass Bottle Outlet in Lake Placid. He already started attending SFSC on prerequisites for a nurse practitioner program.
When asked how COVID-19 affected him, he said, “It’s made me want to get into the field that much more.”
He wants to get onto the “front lines” of health care.
Sawyer and his girlfriend were looking forward to prom and graduation prior to COVID-19, and were frustrated they couldn’t get all their family together, whether at or after the ceremony.
Amberlee Rogers with the SHS Student Resource Office, and Class of 2020 senior sponsor, said each graduate got two tickets maximum, with family trios sitting two or three seats apart – approximately six feet on each side – on alternating rows of the bleachers in the convention center.
Valorie Morris is a parent of two, and her oldest, Drew, was graduating Sebring High School.
“It’s terrible that we’re living this life,” Morris said.
She said it’s definitely not going to be after this how it “used to be,” adding that the “media has everybody paranoid.”
Morris found the situation uncomfortable and confusing and lamented that Drew’s senior year got cut short.
Drew Morris has taken an offer to play baseball for SFSC.
His mom said they don’t have a lot of family here locally and many have reached out with congratulations.
She’s not scared of interaction with his friends, if he keeps a safe distance.
“Everybody has to do the best they are doing,” Valorie Morris said.