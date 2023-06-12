SEBRING — If you or your kids are looking for some educational fun this summer, a summer reading program is underway at all Highlands County libraries.
The “All Together Now” summer reading challenge goes until July 29, and different activities that promote friendship and kindness to each other and the Earth, along with diversity and inclusion, are planned for each week.
The summer reading program is designed for people of all ages – from preschoolers through adults. Participants are encouraged to read for at least 15 minutes a day, five days a week. The program and all activities are free of charge to the public.
“We encourage parents or older siblings to help small children participate in the program by reading to them,” Vikki Brown, Library System manager, said.
Brown said the summer reading challenge is the best way to discover all the resources and activities each library offers.
She added that reading during the summer helps students to have a successful school year. Brown also reminds the public that they can check out up to 20 items per library card, bringing plenty of opportunities for people of all ages to discover the joy of reading.
“I want to remind people that the purpose of the summer reading program is for people to take advantage of our collection, to read and enjoy the library,” she said.
Program registration is free, and you can sign up at any of the three branches in Highlands County, as well as all other libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative – DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Okeechobee county libraries.
Registering allows each person to have their reading goals logged and earn chances to win weekly prizes and enter a raffle for a chance at a grand prize. Each branch has different requirements.
Each week, activities are planned with crafts provided and snacks offered during some activities. Registration is not required to participate in activities.
Some of the planned activities include painting, making bracelets, playing games, various craft projects and reading buddies and chill time. The last two are part of the library system’s partnership with Stella, Trey and Janie, therapy dogs with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Reading buddies gives kids one-on-one time to read to the therapy dogs at eye level. This activity can help kids become better readers and help improve reading test scores, Brown said.
Chill time is quiet time to read with the therapy dogs, with soft music, low light, and sensory activities. This is great for children who are sensitive to noise or light.
Other activities planned this summer at all three libraries include movies, S.T.E.A.M., story times, Pokémon Go events, tech and homework help, and dedicated game times.
“We’re ready for the summer!” Brown said.
For more information on the program and other events at the Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring libraries, call 863-402-6716 or visit myhlc.org.