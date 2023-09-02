The Highlands County Road & Bridge work on Golfview Road near West Lake Drive Boulevard involves creating a drainage system in this area on both sides of Golfview Road to eradicate a historical problem of localized flooding along this segment of roadway.
About a year ago, Road & Bridge replaced the large culvert that traverses Golfview at the large ditch/canal due to its deteriorated condition.
At that time, R&B Director Jonathan Harrison, senior road maintenance Supervisor Henry High, and then-County Engineer Gator Howerton discussed and devised a plan so the county could make several improvements to this area.
The planned scope of work is to install culverts (this work is tentatively scheduled for three weeks out), basins, overlay with asphalt, stripe, sod and possibly incorporate minimal widening where Golfview Road intersects with Lake Drive Boulevard, resulting in substantial improvements to the intersection, both structurally and aesthetically.
Right now, Road & Bridge is doing the work that doesn’t involve utilities or roadway excavation.