LAKE PLACID – The Town Council in September agreed to close off Main Avenue for 26 weeks so Lake Placid Farmers Market booth vendors can sell their wares on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The decision to allow the road closure came after a couple of semi-contentious public hearings. In fact, two council members who suggested vendors use Stuart Park instead — Nell Frewin-Hays and Greg Sapp — voted against opening the street for the market. Permission was granted only after Mayor John Holbrook broke a 2-2 tie vote.

