LAKE PLACID – The Town Council in September agreed to close off Main Avenue for 26 weeks so Lake Placid Farmers Market booth vendors can sell their wares on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The decision to allow the road closure came after a couple of semi-contentious public hearings. In fact, two council members who suggested vendors use Stuart Park instead — Nell Frewin-Hays and Greg Sapp — voted against opening the street for the market. Permission was granted only after Mayor John Holbrook broke a 2-2 tie vote.
So imagine Hays’ surprise when she saw a Main Avenue street closing — planned for Lake Placid Chamber Christmas events — and no one had brought it before the council for approval. Hays, who is the first new council member in years, had assumed street closings required council approval.
“I was sitting there pacing through the Chamber of Commerce newsletter and all of a sudden I see this, ‘Oh, we’re going to close the street for three hours during this day.’ Really?”
The good-natured Hays, who said she supports closing the street for the chamber events, thought the chamber, like the Farmers Market, had to get council permission.
“Was I sleeping, did it come up here?” Hays asked other council members on Nov. 14. “Did I miss it when it came? At what point do we say, ‘Well, we don’t really need to bring this to council. Who makes that decision?’”
After a long moment of no response from her fellow council members, Phil Williams, the former police chief and now town administrator, fielded the question.
Williams first noted that the town has 15 locations, including parks, arenas, streets, and other places where people want to hold events. Some event organizers want to sell alcohol, some don’t; each has its requirements. Because the council doesn’t have time to review and approve all of the applications, he doesn’t bring them all to them for approval.
“As many as 30 people a month come to us,” Williams told Hays during the council meeting. “If the council wanted to see all of them, let’s schedule a late council meeting.”
Event requests — such as to use a park for a fundraiser – arrives to town administration through various paths, Williams told Hays. Requests come via email, through an online facilities use request form, and when citizens come before the council, as in the case of the Farmers Market organizers.
“Some road closure requests go to town engineers, a short, simple form,” Williams said. “If it’s OK with us, it’s OK with them. We close it.”
The chamber request “didn’t take the same path as the Farmers Market,” Williams told Hays. “It apparently went to (Lake Placid Police) Chief James Fansler first, and he approved it. On another occasion a Lake Placid High School party request might come through an online facility use request form that triggers everything.”
According to Council Member Ray Royce, the authority lies with the mayor – and then, Williams.
“I understand Nell’s point,” Royce said. “Our town charter grants all that authority to the mayor. As for Phil’s authority, the mayor grants that latitude to Phil for decision-making.”
Another example: A local rowing coach (think long, skinny boats) came before the council and requested space in Lake June Park for an enclosure to store four of the Olympic-style rowing boats. She wants to form high school teams to compete for scholarships. After her presentation, the council agreed to have town parks folks explore the idea with her.
Some suggested the town have a detailed, written policy that spells out insurance coverage, signage, trash barrels, bathrooms, police presence, and other contractual requirements for event holders.
“There is policy in place already,” Williams said. “A town isn’t black and white in how things are done. We should try to be consistent in our practices but there are a lot of gray areas.”
By the way, the Farmers Market requested the road closure for some 26 Saturdays in a row, while the Lake Placid chamber is hosting the Christmas Parade down Dal Hall Boulevard, Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard on Dec. 10. It also will close part of Main Avenue for its annual Christmas mixer on Dec. 16, Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush said.
Besides, Santa will be in the Christmas parade, and who can tell him no?