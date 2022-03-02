LAKE PLACID — It was an exciting day for Chris and Jennifer Duncan on Saturday, Feb. 26. That’s because their new business, Good Vibes Juice & Smoothies, on Main Avenue in Historic Lake Placid was officially opened with all sorts of fanfare. Staff members and family lined up in front of the new business while Jennifer Bush of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce presided over the ribbon cutting.
Even Miss Highlands County Tayor Leidel, Jr. Miss Braelyn Cassill, and Teen Miss Baxley Hines took part in the event. Once the formal stuff was over, guests were invited into the juice and smoothie eatery.
Located at 215 N. Main Ave., Good Vibes will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. They will rest on Sundays and Mondays. Their phone number is 863-699-6542.
Besides a variety of juice drinks, tropical smoothies, and protein shakes, customers can order sandwiches, toasts, and salads. All the menu items are on the healthy side. The menu has a phrase from Hippocrates, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”
Good Vibes uses organic ingredients and will never use any GMO products. An example of this is their Power Bowl, also known as Buddha Bowl. It consists of brown rice, hummus, carrot, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, and a coconut amino dressing.
Kids can even get a PB&J sandwich with organic sprouted bread, peanut butter, and organic jelly.
Smoothies have add-ins like chia seeds, maca, hemp seeds, barley powder, flax, spirulina, moringa or goji berries.
Good Vibes is right next to the Journal Plaza along with other restaurants, shops and surprises. You can eat in or take out.