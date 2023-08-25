Election 2024 Republicans Climate

Haze from wildfires in Canada is visible in New York City from the Empire State Building observatory, June 7, 2023, in New York.

 YUKI IWAMURA/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — The eight Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage were asked to raise their hands if they believed human behavior is causing climate change.

Not a single hand went up.

