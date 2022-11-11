2022 Election Legislature Florida

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who was chosen to be the next president of the state Senate during the 2023 and 2024 terms, smiles as she stands on the dais during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican former Florida State and NFL football star has defeated a prominent north Florida Democratic state senator to help the GOP take supermajorities in both chambers of the statehouse, which was already dominated by Republicans.

Corey Simon, who was an All-Pro defensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley, who served 12 years in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2020.

