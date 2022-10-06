Election 2022 Senate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., arrives to speak to reporters Sept. 7, 2022, ahead of a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the midterm campaign speeds into its final full month, leading Republicans believe the Senate majority remains firmly within their reach. Democratic strategists privately concede that the GOP’s mounting challenges may not be enough to overcome their own shortcomings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities.

And as some Democrats crow on social media about apparent Republican setbacks, party strategists privately concede that their own shortcomings may not be outweighed by the GOP’s mounting challenges.

