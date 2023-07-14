Sriracha

Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for the Hoy Fong Foods’ brand. It used to sell for under $5 or $10 a bottle, but is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings. Use what you have sparingly.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Sriracha is hard to come by these days — at least for one popular brand.

The shortage of Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha, the beloved red hot sauce packaged in those green-capped bottles, isn’t new — with the company pointing to a scarcity of chile pepper supply for several years now. And as frustrated fans continue to face store shelves missing the Huy Fong name, third-party resellers are punching up prices.

Recommended for you