Disney World

Mickey, Minnie and cast members join Walt Disney World executives in a ceremony marking the official opening of Tron Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Monday, April 3, 2023. The roller coaster opens to guests on Tuesday. From left are Mickey Mouse; Ali Manion, Walt Disney World ambassador; Perry Crawley, Magic Kingdom operations general manager; Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom; Jason Kirk, senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World, Minnie Mouse.

 JOE BURBANK/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Disney World’s governing board have launched a fresh salvo in the fight to control the resort, seeking to expand their authority after their Disney-controlled predecessors abdicated most powers to the company.

Supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District are floating a resolution saying the board has “superior authority” over all land development decisions for the 27,000 acres that make up Walt Disney World, including for two tiny Disney controlled cities in the district. The board is set to vote on the resolution next week.

Recommended for you