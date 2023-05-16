Dining with Dogs

Ilana Minkoff checks out the menu with her dog JoJo Wigglebutt at a restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, May 5, 2023. Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces.

 HAVEN DALEY/AP PHOTO

Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces.

But even though nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors, the issue is far from settled, with many diners and restaurants pushing back against the increasing presence of pooches.

