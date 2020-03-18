SEBRING — As the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order Tuesday morning that is meant to “reduce density and crowds in restaurants, bars, nightclubs and beaches to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to an official statement from the governor’s office.
In this Executive Order, all bars and nightclubs throughout the state of Florida will have to close and remain closed for the next 30 days. According to the Order, a bar or nightclub is “any licensee authorized to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises that derive more than 50% of its gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
The Order names the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) as the agency responsible for enforcing this mandate. This went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Effective immediately, DeSantis asks those accessing public beaches in the state of Florida to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and limit their gatherings to 10 persons or less. DeSantis also states that he will support any beach closure at the discretion of local authorities.
Also effective immediately, DeSantis is now requiring restaurants across the state to limit their customer entry to only 50% of their capacity. This includes, in accordance with CDC guidelines, that seating be staggered and limited to keep parties at least six feet apart from each other. While restaurants are encouraged to remain open, they are also asked to expand take-out and delivery services.
The DBPR will be in charge of making sure that restaurants follow these guidelines. Every restaurant employee will have to be screened and any employee found to be infected, will not be allowed back to work until they have “had two consecutive negative tests separated by 24 hours,” the Executive Order said.
Anyone who has been in contact with someone who is infected, traveled through an airport in the last 14 days or been on a cruise ship within the last 14 days will not be allowed back to work.
A “restaurant” is considered any Food Service Establishment licensed under Chapter 500, Florida Statutes as well as under Chapter 509, Florida Statutes.
The Executive Order will expire in 30 days unless it is extended.